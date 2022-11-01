The Fifa World Cup begins this November 20th, in Qatar. While the date is a celebration for many, it also represents the end of a golden era of football, and the start of a new phase.

This world cup, the international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will conclude, phasing out of the international spotlight that they’ve occupied over the past 15 years.

The 2022 World Cup also represents the end of the international careers of various other football stars, among them, Luka Modric, Thiago Silva, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Sergio Busquets, Andres Guardado, Keylor Navas, Robet Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mueller, Jordi Alba, Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, Eden Hazard, and many more.

There will be a significant generational shift in this world cup. The athletes we mentioned above have lived through a special era, one where football became a global sensation thanks to the influence of technology. Football fans were able to witness almost every second of their favorite athlete’s career.

It’s also important to note the important role that medicine and science played for this generation, a contributing factor for many of these players‘ lengthy careers. It explains why players like Modric, 36, and Vidal, 34, had some of the best performances in high pressure tournaments like the Champions League.

Qatar is the last stop for many of them. Here are some of the names that have defined an era, and that usher in a rebirth: