Cristiano Ronaldo returns to practice after brief suspension; says he is, “back on track”

Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles back on the field with his Manchester teammates after a brief suspension. The athlete was penalized last week after he left the game against Tottenham before it ended, in the 89th minute.

He was not allowed to play the premiere League game against Chelsea, reportedly had to pay a fine, and could not practice with his team for a week. Ronaldo rejoined his team Tuesday, and shared a photo from the field Wednesday, “Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!” He wrote.

His long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez shared support in the comments, writing, “With the same light, the one that no one will be able to turn off.” “Let’s continue!” She continued.

As noted by CBS Sports, Ronaldo’s discontent with Manchester United has been evident this season, what seemed like public attempts of leaving the team during the summer. He has started since his second season at Manchester United, when he was 19, but has been sitting on the substitute bench and was not played during the game he walked out of.

After Ronaldo was suspended from playing the next game by his coach, the soccer star shared a statement on Instagram. “I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries, and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed,” he wrote.

“I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us,” Ronaldo continued.