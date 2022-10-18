Trinity Rodman looks stunning at Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris: ‘Dreams do come true’

Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman was honored for her incredible career as a soccer player. The athlete looked stunning walking the red carpet at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, joining the coveted list of 20 female players, being recognized for their talent and skills.

The Ballon d’Or Féminin is described as the most prestigious award in women’s soccer, in which representatives of the top 50 countries in FIFA rankings vote to determine the winner and final ranking.

Trinity talked about how she felt after receiving the nomination, and took a moment to share her admiration for the rest of the nominees. “I can’t even believe I was nominated for this,” she said on the red carpet. “I respect all these players so much, and it’s incredible to be here.” She also wrote on social media, “Dreams do come true.”

The soccer star wore a floor-length blue backless dress in latex, accessorized with minimal jewelry, with her hair slicked-back. The athlete was all smiles and seemed to be thrilled to be part of the event.

She went on to finish in 18th for the Ballon d’Or out of a slate of 20 female players. Trinity accepted the recognition and posed alongside her Spirit teammates Ashley Sanchez and Aubrey Kingsbury and team owner Y.