Get to know Trinity Rodman’s mother Michelle Moyer, Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, who has been making headlines lately for her historic NWSL deal, is the daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman and his ex-wife, Michelle Moyer.

Before his marriage to Moyer, Rodman was married to model Annie Bakes and Carmen Electra.

After they tied the knot in 2003, Michelle filed for divorce from the NBA legend less than a year after their wedding. While she initially filed for divorce in 2004, the couple didn’t officially split up until 2012 after trying to patch things up over the years.

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, Moyer first met the Dennis Rodman at a bar in 1999. Both of them lived in Newport Beach, California. After getting married, Rodman revealed that they had no intention of sharing a living space.

“We won’t live together,” Rodman told the paper at the time. “I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends.”

Along with Trinity, the pair share a son, Dennis Junior. He is just one year older than his sister and plays college basketball for Washington State. Michelle also has a daughter, Teyana Lima, from a previous relationship.

It’s no secret that Trinity and her mother are super close, with the soccer star repeatedly calling Michelle her hero. The 19-year-old loves to shares photos with her mom on Instagram, depicting their relationship over the years.

For her mom’s birthday in 2021, the 19-year-old wrote a sweet message that gives us a peek at their unbreakable bond.