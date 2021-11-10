Trinity Rodman lets fans in on rare, emotional moment with father Dennis Rodman

Tritnity Rodman is sharing a special moment with fans, opening up about her relationship with her father in a rare, revealing Instagram post.

The 19-year-old forward on the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit was surprised by her father, former NBA star Dennis Rodman, at the team’s playoff game against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

The rookie was the second overall pick in the NWSL draft this past February, becoming the youngest player ever drafted in the league. This week, she posed about her father’s surprise visit to the playoff game, posting revealing details about their relationship that many fans were unaware of.

“This last game was an extremely emotional one,” she wrote. “Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything.”

Trinity went on to describe her relationship with her father, writing, “My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human…”

“He’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change,” she concluded. “I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.”

Back in April, in an interview with The Guardian, Tritinty credited her mother for doing such a great job in raising her without Rodman’s presence in the household..

“Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock,” she said.

“I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model,” she concluded.