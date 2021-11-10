Bella Hadid shares 9 photos of her crying and tells fans ‘social media is not real’

Willow Smith is inspiring the world with her words. On Tuesday Bella Hadid shared a clip of Willow with a lengthy caption about her anxiety and a gallery of selfies she has taken crying. She quoted Willow who talked about how every human is unique and special and everyone forgets everyone is feeling, “lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way.” The model then shared her own story, telling fans, “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles.”

©Bella Hadid





Bella continued, “It has its ups and downs and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.” Each slide of Bella crying was a testimony to the fact that just because people are rich, famous, and seem to have it all, they aren’t always happy. “It took me a long time to get that in my mind, but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it,” she wrote.

Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid showed her support in the comments saying she loved her. Willow wrote, “Your honesty and tenderness heals so many ❤️” to the vulnerable post.

Bella has been open in the past about her struggle with mental health in the past. In January she took to Instagram to reflect on the extreme depression she has suffered from since she was 14. “As many of you know, I have suffered from extreme depression and anxiety for most of my teenage and adult life. Since I was 14, I had tried everything to help myself feel better,” she explained.