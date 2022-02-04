Get to know Dennis Rodman’s daughter, soccer star Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman was already making headlines last year when she turned pro without any college soccer experience, and now, her story is only getting better.
The daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman won 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year, which led to the Washington Spirit tearing up her previous contract and signing her to a four-year deal.
Worth more than $1.1 million, Rodman’s deal is the richest package in NWSL history, according to reports from The Washington Post. This is quite an increase from the deal she signed when she joined the league: a three-year contract that averaged $42,000 in base salary, plus housing and bonuses.
Following such a historic signing, people are eager to know more about the soccer star. Keep reading for a few facts that will help you get to know Trinity Rodman.
Trinity was only four years old when she started playing soccer. Originally from Newport Beach, California, Rodman competed in the Elite Clubs National League, winning four national championships before committing to play for the Washington State Cougars at the collegiate level.
After her freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she opted to go pro and enter the 2021 NWSL Draft without having played a match at the college level.
While her dad is the famous one in the family, Rodman has been very vocal about looking up to her mom.
“I would probably say my mom is my role model just because she’s kinda shaped me into the woman that I’ve become,” she told soccer.com.
The Washington Spirit star has a lot of nicknames, including Trin, T-Rod, and T-Love. Her favorite nickname is Trinny, though she says nobody but her neice calls her that.
Three words she would use to describe herself: outgoing, selfless, and driven.
While she’s a soccer star now, Trinity says her dream job as a little girl was to be a makeup artist, which she understands is weird considering she’s a professional sports star who never wears any makeup.
Of course, such an impressive resume comes from talent and hard work, but Rodman also has one biig superstition that comes into play during her big games.
“I have to wear black pre-wrap for the games,” she told soccer.com. “Like, if there’s any other color, I’m not walking onto the field. I need to have black pre-wrap so that’s a big one.”