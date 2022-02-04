Get to know Dennis Rodman’s daughter, soccer star Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman was already making headlines last year when she turned pro without any college soccer experience, and now, her story is only getting better.

The daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman won 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year, which led to the Washington Spirit tearing up her previous contract and signing her to a four-year deal.

Worth more than $1.1 million, Rodman’s deal is the richest package in NWSL history, according to reports from The Washington Post. This is quite an increase from the deal she signed when she joined the league: a three-year contract that averaged $42,000 in base salary, plus housing and bonuses.

Following such a historic signing, people are eager to know more about the soccer star. Keep reading for a few facts that will help you get to know Trinity Rodman.

Trinity was only four years old when she started playing soccer. Originally from Newport Beach, California, Rodman competed in the Elite Clubs National League, winning four national championships before committing to play for the Washington State Cougars at the collegiate level.

After her freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she opted to go pro and enter the 2021 NWSL Draft without having played a match at the college level.