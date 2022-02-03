Dennis Rodman’s daughter Trinity signs the richest deal in NWSL history

Dennis Rodman’s daughter Trinity Rodman has her next four years planned. The 19-year-old prodigy turned pro over a year ago without any college soccer experience and now has what has been reported the richest deal in NWSL. According to The Post, she has a four-year contract with Washington Spirt that is reportedly worth more than $1.1 million.

Trinity signed her previous contract after being drafted No. 2 in the 2021 NWSL draft which, included $42,000 in base salary, housing, and bonuses, per The Post. The new contract is reportedly more than six times what she was making and is structured as a three-year contract with an option for the fourth.

Rodman is the youngest player ever drafted into the league at 18 years old, following Sophia Smith who was drafted at No 1 in 2020 when she was 19. She proved her talent by leading the league in assists and was named the U.S. Young Female Player of the Year for 2021.

Mike Senkowski, director of North American soccer at Octagon and Rodman’s agent, told Sportico, “The way she performed in her first year allowed us to go to the club and push to get a new deal done.” “And credit to the team: They understood it. They agree they have a generational talent [in Rodman], and they wanted to reward that,” he added.

Trinity told reporters her team was being supportive in helping her make the long-term decision. “The biggest test was what we had gone through and, knowing this team had my back through everything,” Rodman said.

Unfortunately, the contract comes nothing close to what the highest players make in men’s professional soccer. The NWSL has been trying to change that and, after a year of negations, were successful in a first collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in the NWSL’s 10-year history. Per Yahoo Sports, it runs through 2025 with the introduction of free agency in 2023, a jump in the league’s minimum salary, other increases in player compensation, additional benefits, and the possibility of revenue sharing.