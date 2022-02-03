Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas chase waterfalls with their kids in Dominica

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are living their best life on vacation with their kids Dylan and Carys. On Wednesday the actor shared a photo posing happily with his kids in front of a gorgeous waterfall in Portsmouth, Dominica. He tagged their photographer Catherine in the pic and wrote “Good Morning” in the caption. The family was all smiles after making it to their waterfall destination that likely took a hike to get to. The Caribbean town is home to beautiful parks, national trails, and coral reefs.

©Michael Douglas





Dylan is 21 and the actor shared more photos from the trip on his Instagram enjoying a sunset by the ocean and taking in the waterfall. His parents hyped him up in the comments and Michael seemed proud of his genetic product, “lookin good, son” he wrote. His mom commented, “Love you sooooooo much.”

©Dylan Douglas



