JFK and Jackie O’s grandson graduates from Harvard Law and Harvard Business School

Jack Schlossberg is the only grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jackie O and he is keeping his family’s legacy alive. Jack is Caroline Kennedy’s only son and, after years of hard work and dedication, he has graduated from Harvard Law and Harvard business school. The 29-year-old shared a gallery of photos where he is sticking his tongue out with a plate of appropriately decorated graduation cupcakes. He also shared a photo inside a place he probably spent a lot of time in- the library.

The acronym “JDMBALFG,” was both the caption and embroidered on his shirt and DailyMail seems to have cracked the code on what it stands for. The first part “JDMBA” likely stands for his two degrees, a JD for law and an MBA for business. As for LFG, it could be slang for the popular phrase, “lets f***ing go.”

Jack got his undergraduate degree from Yale University before studying for dual graduate degrees at Harvard‘s law and JD-MBA program. His mother Caroline is the only surviving child of JFK and Jackie. Jackie gave birth to a stillborn they named Arabella, and Patrick, who died at just two days old. Following the assasination of her husband in 1963, Jackie passed away in 1994 after she was diagnosed with cancer in the lymph nodes. Caroline’s brother, John F. Kennedy Jr. Was killed in a plane crash with his wife in 1999 at the age of 38.

©GettyImages



Jackie O, Caroline, and JFK Jr, at JFK’s funeral

Caroline studied a Bachelor of Arts at Harvard University and she went on to attend Columbia Law School which gave her the option of becoming a lawyer but she instead began working at New York‘s Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is where she met John’s dad Edwin Schlossberg, per Marie Claire. The couple has since split but they married in 1986 and had three children, John and his older sisters Rose and Tatiana. In December President Joe Biden announced she would be the new US Ambassador for Australia.