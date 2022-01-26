Will Shakira and Gerard Pique’s 9-year-old son Milan be a musician or an athlete?

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s son, Milan turned 9 years old over the weekend and the young boy is proving to be a talented musician like his mom. The proud artist shared a video of Milan playing the drumset along to Marcy Playground’s “Sex and Candy” and he was very impressive.

Along with the clip, the singer wrote a sweet message about how much he has grown and bloomed this year. “You never cease to amaze me Milan. How loving and kind you are to your family, and friends, the values you already stand for at your early age, and the colossal efforts you put into everything you do! You make me so proud and I love you with all my heart in an impossible way only a mother can feel but still can’t describe!” She wrote in the caption.



Shakira is of course not only a talented singer, dancer, and hip swinger, she can shred on the guitar and drums. She impressed fans at Miami‘s Hard Rock Stadium during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show where she played both instruments.

Milan is also a multi-intrumentalist and along with the drum set, he’s learned how to play the piano. In December, Shakira shared his performance during a virtual concert as he played a variety of classical songs, including the Can-Can and Spanish Cabellero, with a skilled violinist. “This virtual concert is Milan’s small homage to our dear Bela, who left teaching us both parents and children the love, respect, and devotion for one’s work, and how to make our kids feel that what they do is the most important thing in our world.”

However, Milan is not only musically talented, he is athletic. Which makes sense considering how fit his parents are. Pique has been playing professional soccer for years and is considered one of the best defenders of his generation. In 2015, Shakira shared an adorable video of a then 2-year-old Milan scoring his first goal at Camp Nou in Barcelona. If Milan keeps practicing, it’s possible we will see Milan score a goal again in the stadium again when he’s older.