Jessica Alba shares adorable video of her kids playing with puppies

Jessica Alba gave her kids the best present they could have asked for: puppies.

The actress and businesswoman shared an adorable video of herself holding the two new family members, while her kids came in and out of the frame to play and cuddle with the puppies.

The video shows Jessica excitedly showing off her new pets. Her children, Honor, Haven and Hayes took turns playing with them, cuddling them and feeding them. At one point in the clip, Hayes is seen in the puppies’ crate, smiling at the camera. “it’s Hayes in the crate for me safe to say the whole fam is obsessed w our new fur babies,” she captioned the post.

The puppies understandably drove Jessica’s followers wild, with friends and people posting different variations of “Oh my God.” “OH MY GOD,” wrote Christina Najjar. “My goodness!!! congrats!” wrote David Fumero.

The puppies, which were introduced in a previous post, are called Dolores and Lucille, Dolly and Lucy for short. “all the sudden - I became a mama of 5 meet our new babies,” Jessica captioned the post, which features a phot of her entire family posing together.