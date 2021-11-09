Celebrate the holidays with one of Jessica Alba’s go-to cocktails

Have yourself a merry little cocktail this season thanks to Jessica Alba. The Fantastic Four actress and Honest founder has teamed up with the premium orange liqueur brand Cointreau to launch a cocktail kit that will elevate your upcoming holiday get-togethers.

“The holidays are right around the corner and I’m looking forward to celebrating with friends and family while I sip a Cosmopolitan -- one of my favorite classic cocktails,” Jessica said.

“That’s why I’m excited to partner with Cointreau to help bring the holidays to life this year with the Catching Up Over Cosmos cocktail kit, making it even easier to shake up a delicious Cosmopolitan or two,” she added.

©Cointreau



Jessica Alba and Cointreau have launched a cosmos cocktail kit

The Cointreau Catching Up Over Cosmos Cocktail Kit﻿ includes ingredients and garnishes, along with two cocktail glasses and a jigger, to make a Cosmopolitan or The Uptown Spice, which is described as a spicy twist on the classic, at home. Jessica’s kit retails for $75 and will be available exclusively on Sourced Craft Cocktails starting Nov. 9.

“The holiday season is always a time where friends and families reunite, whether in-person or virtually, and what better way to celebrate than with The Cosmopolitan in hand,” Ian McLernon, president and CEO at Rémy Cointreau Americas, said. “The Cointreau Catching Up Over Cosmos cocktail kit, inspired by Jessica Alba, makes it even easier for our clients to mix up a Cosmopolitan of their own or gift it to a friend.”