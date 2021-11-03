‘Sex and the City’ fans can book a stay at Carrie’s NYC apartment and dress up in her closet: Details

And just like that... Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City apartment is hitting Airbnb! To celebrate the upcoming release of HBO Max’s new series And Just Like That..., Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors of her beloved character’s brownstone, in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

©Airbnb



Sarah Jessica Parker is hosting Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment and iconic closet on Airbnb

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” Sarah said in a press release. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

The Sex and the City actress will host two, one-night stays for up to two guests at a recreation of Carrie’s brownstone on Nov. 12 and 13 for $23 a night. If you’ve ever wondered what a stay at Carrie’s place would look like well﻿ it includes a virtual greeting from SJP herself at check-in.

During their stay, SATC fans will be able to play dress up in Carrie’s closet featuring some of her favorite looks, including her iconic tutu from the show’s opening credits. Airbnb guests will also enjoy cosmopolitans, a styling session, photoshoot and brunch in Chelsea.

The Airbnb stay is described as a “quintessentially Carrie experience.” Bookings open Monday, Nov. 8, at noon ET here. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from New York.

The new chapter of SATC is scheduled to be released on HBO Max next month. And Just Like That... follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”