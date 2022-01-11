Shakira is all smiles while visiting Walt Disney World with her sons Milan and Sasha

Shakira is visiting one of the happiest places on Earth. The Colombian singer took social media to share adorable snaps of her family visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The 44-year-old global superstar roamed the magical park while wearing sparkling Minnie Ears and taking pictures in front of Cinderella’s Castle. “Unforgettable moments! We all need a little fantasy! she wrote on social media.

Shakira also shared the adorable selfie she took with Milan and Sasha.

Shakira’s well-deserved vacation comes after getting recognized by Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast. The music magazine Amazon Original podcast positioned her Dónde Están los Ladrones? album at number 496 in the updated ranking.

“With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, Shakira is the best-selling female Latin artist ever,” the publication informed. “But within her decades-long career, there’s one album that set her up for massive global fame and in many ways, predicted it all: 1998’s Dónde Están los Ladrones? — an eclectic pop record with a rock edge that broke Shakira into the U.S. Latin market, and made her a household name in the Spanish-language pop world.”

“Staff Writer Julyssa Lopez tracks down many of Shakira’s collaborators, including producer Emilio Estefan, and outlines the intensive, nine-month creative process that unfolded at Miami’s Crescent Moon Studios,” they informed.

Lopez also “talks to composer Dillon O’Brian, songwriters Pablo Flores and Javier Garza, and the LP’s engineer Sebastian Krys, who share their experiences working on songs such as “Tu” and “Ojos Asi” and describe how committed Shakira was to making the music sound exactly how she heard it in her head.”

The Podcast includes “interviews with Jessie Reyez and Francisca Valenzuela, [and] how the album’s frank, witty lyrics about love and heartbreak inspired a generation of women to write unapologetic songs of their own.⁠”