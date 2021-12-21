Alexis Ohanian takes daughter Olympia to the ‘Happiest’ place on earth

Girl dad. Proud dad. Disney dad. He is the best dad! Alexis Ohanian recently took social media to share an adorable photo of him and his 4-year-old daughter Olympia while watching the fireworks at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and husband to sports sensation Serena Williams described the snap as “Happiest.”

Regularly Alexis uses Instagram to tribute his stunning daughter. The Reddit co-founder shared a few images from their tropical vacation, posting a photo rocking swim and snorkel gear. “The last day of vacation hits different - let‘s get baaaaaaaack at it,” he captioned the photo.

Olympia’s tennis icon of a mom made headlines after she was forced to withdraw from next month’s Australian Open, admitting she is not where she needs to be physically to compete. The athlete, who recently attended the premiere of King Richard will not be participating in the highly anticipated 2022 tournament, as she announced on Wednesday after receiving advice from her medical team.