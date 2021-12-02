King Richard star says she ‘freaked out’ when she met Serena Willams

“King Richard,” starring Will Smith, is one of the biggest award contenders of the year. The film follows Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, as he trained them to become the champions that they are today.

Playing the role of Serena was Demi Singleton, a 14 year old performer who’s made a career in Broadway, who was understandably freaked out over the prospect of meeting the 23 Grand Slam champion.

“King Richard” was Singleton’s film debut. In an interview with Interview magazine, Singleton and Will Smith talked about her nerves over having her name attached to such a big project, working with celebrities, and playing and meeting Serena Williams.

“I think I was fan-girling a little,” she said when talking about the first time she met Will. “I’m like, whoa, I’m friends with the Prince of Bel-Air. It was pretty amazing for me. I remember walking in there and feeling this energy. I mean, you walk into a room with Mr. Will, and there’s something about the way that you hold yourself.”