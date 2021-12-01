Serena Williams and her mini-me Olympia look adorable in matching leopard-print pajamas

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, are no strangers to matching outfits--but we still love to see it every single time.

The tennis superstar was seen twinning with her mini-me in a set of adorable pics she shared to Instagram on Wednesday, December 1. In the photos, Williams and her 4-year-old were spotted sporting the same outfit while posed for an early morning photoshoot.

The photographer seems to be Olympia’s dad, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Jr, whom Serena married in 2016.

In the snaps, Williams and her daughter both wore a bright yellow leopard-print button-up shirt and a pair of matching pajama pants, looking both comfy and adorable at once.

The tennis champ accessorized her bed-ready look with a set of necklaces as her long, dirty blonde hair fell onto her shoulders and down her chest. Olympia also had a cute hairstyle, wearing braids with a few beads on the end of each strand.

Williams and Ohanian started dating shortly after they first met in 2015, and the entrepreneur popped the question to his now-wife the next year.

Serena first sparked speculation about a potential pregnancy when she accidentally shared a picture of her baby bump to Snapchat in April of 2017.

Though she quickly deleted the photo at the time, Williams confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child with an Instagram post later that same month.

In September, she lannounced that she had given birth to Olympia, going on to tie the knot with her now-husband during a star-studded wedding ceremony in November of 2017.

In a recent interview with E!, Williams gushed about her daughter, admitting that although her she signed Olympia up for tennis classes, she did not expect her child to take the sport so seriously.

“It’s just playing for fun and staying active in a COVID world when we didn’t know what to do,” she said. “So that’s kinda the only reason I started her doing that,‘ she said.”

The star went on to say that her daughter had already developed a love for for clothing that reminded Serena of her younger days.