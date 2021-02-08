Serena Williams turned heads in a colorful catsuit that was half pants half shorts

Serena Williams is such a boss and she’s always inspiring us with her empowering ways. On Sunday, the 39-year-old entered her first match of the Australian Open turning heads full of confidence and looking nothing short of fabulous.

©GettyImages



Serena Williams oozed confidence at her first match over the weekend.

Williams chose to wear a black, red, and pink asymmetric Nike catsuit that had a blue trim and two different leg lengths. Wearing a Nike outfit makes sense, considering the brand is her sponsor, yet the look was one viewers didn’t expect. One side of the catsuit was a full-length pant while the other side was a short that hit above the tennis pro’s knee.

Williams completed her look with a blue Nike headband, white socks, and white Nike sneakers with a gold check on them. Of course, the tennis icon didn’t stop there. She even wore hoop earrings and two necklaces, according to Insider.

Aside from probably wanting to start her first match with a striking look, Williams said her outfit was actually inspired by and a tribute to the late Florence Griffith Joyner, who was an American sprinter and considered the fastest woman of all time. Joyner was famous for her one-legged looks.

©GettyImages



Williams’ look was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner’s style.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete, when I was growing up,” Williams said to reporters. ”Watching her fashion, just always changing. Her outfits were always amazing.”

It was Nike’s idea to dress Williams in a Joyner inspired spandex look and Williams loved it. “I was like, oh my God, this is so brilliant,” Williams said. ”That‘s where we started. Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it ... It became this.”