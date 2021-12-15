Shakira shares video of her son Milan showing off his piano skills

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s son, Milan, is already a talented pianist. The eight-year-old is following his mother’s footsteps, fostering a love for music from a young age. Shakira shared a snippet of an online concert of Milan’s where he’s seen playing the piano.

In the video, Milan is seen playing the piano while a boy behind him plays the violin, both in sync with eachother. Milan reads music off of his partition and plays a variety of classical songs, including The Can Can and Spanish Cabellero.

“This virtual concert is Milan’s small homage to our dear Bela, who left teaching us both parents and children the love, respect and devotion for one’s work, and how to make our kids feel that what they do is the most important thing in our world,” wrote Shakira.

While Shakira keeps her children out of the spotlight, at times she shares updates on their lives or boasts over their talents. Some weeks ago, she shared a photo of Milan going on one of his first surf sessions, looking very much like his father. She also shared a video of her two boys excited over Christmas, rushing to pull on a Santa Claus toy that climbs up and down a mirror while singing “Jingle Bells.”