Women can have a lucrative and rewarding career in aviation thanks to United Aviate Academy

Did you know that becoming a pilot seems out of reach for many people? According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 5.6% of pilots are women, and 6% are people of color. Unbelievably, earning a commercial pilot’s license in the U.S. can cost about $100,000. Becoming an Airline Transport Pilot requires 1,500 hours of flight time, making these requirements a commitment hard to fulfill.

Taking action, closing the gap, and offering people educational alternatives, United Airlines officially opened a flight academy —and 80% of students identified as women or people of color.

As the only major U.S. airline to own a flight training school, United officially opened the doors of United Aviate Academy in a historic inaugural class of future pilots. The academy is part of the airline’s goal to hire at least 10,000 new pilots by 2030, been 5,000 United alums.

According to the educational institution, their unprecedented training program will dramatically expand access to a lucrative and rewarding career in aviation while upholding United’s world-class safety standards. United currently has about 12,000 pilots. Captains of United’s Boeing 787s and 777s can earn more than $350,000 per year. In addition, United pilots receive one of the highest 401(k) matches in the nation – 16% of base pay.

HOLA USA! had the opportunity to visit the academy in Goodyear, Arizona, and meet with United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby, United Chief Pilot Mary Ann Schaffer, plus United Aviate Academy students and future pilots Jimena Pérez Arroyo and Natalie Villalpando.

According to Kirby and Schaffer, the academy is an excellent opportunity to diversify the field and help break down some barriers the Latinx and Black communities face.

“One of the great things about UAA is that we can address the huge barriers to entry for women and people of color. This is really about finding great people with drive, commitment, and potential and giving them the opportunity,” Kirby told HOLA! USA. “It gives me an immense amount of pride to think that what we‘re doing makes a difference. I often say we will build the biggest and the best airline in the history of aviation. Still, also when I retire, I hope what people say about me is that I made a difference in our diversity and sustainability efforts.”

United Airlines’ CEO said that corporate America talks about diversity without action; however, what he is doing is real and will positively impact the communities. “This is real action. That’s going to make a difference not just to these people’s lives and their family’s lives. These are people that I believe will give back to their communities, and giving people economic opportunity is how we get to real equality in the country. It is about economic opportunity. And that’s what we’re doing here today,” he said.

United Chief Pilot Mary Ann Schaffer said that the program is a game-changer for the industry and that she is looking forward to the next generation of pilots. “This is an exciting day. I’m so pleased to be back here on campus to see the students that have already started, and I’m looking forward to the next class. I’ll come back and introduce the next lesson in February. This is a game-changer for the industry,” she said.