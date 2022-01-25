Peruvian company VALDÉ will become the first beauty brand to host an event in the Metaverse

Valdé Beauty is part of the Metaverse and wants you to partake in it too! The brand, founded by Peruvian American fashion, home interiors, beauty industry veteran, and businesswoman, Margarita Arriagada, will be celebrating the launch of The Divine Collection and the debut of the Valdé NFT Collective on Thursday, January 27th at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET.

The historic event for the beauty industry will be held at the Ainsley Gallery in Decentraland and will be the first time a beauty brand will host a launch event in the Metaverse. During the party, guests will enjoy the NFT artwork created to accompany each piece in The Divine Collection.

©VALDÉ



Meet Valentina. She is a World of Woman artwork #7308 who has the unique exclusive trait of warrior armor signifying strength and courage.

“It‘s a tsunami. It’s happening fast. It feels major, and it does feel like the relaunch of the internet because that‘s how vast it is,” Arriagada told HOLA! USA and other media outlets during a virtual press conference. “This is a predominantly male-oriented space. And coming back full circle to the brand’s mission, I think women have such an incredible opportunity to help shape it for us, to add value. There’s certainly a financial aspect, but more importantly, It is a great space to really partake.”

According to Margarita being in the Metaverse feels intuitive for her. “It feels like I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time. This experience has felt like baptism by fire,” she said. “I am determined to help usher and share the knowledge and bring anyone along that is interested in experiencing because literally, we’re building it. That‘s how native it is. It is a very exciting space and one that can allow us to help build community.”

If you love the sense of belonging and having physical items is your thing, the beauty brand also launched a coveted handcrafted crystal Armor. They are carved from precious quartz minerals – White Quartz, Amethyst, and Rose Quartz – into a vessel that protects lip products and elevates everyday rituals into meaningful moments of self-love and reflection.

©VALDÉ



VALDÉ handcrafted crystal Armor carved from precious quartz minerals

“The shape of the armor was inspired by a female form,” Arriagada told HOLA! USA. “For me, it was important that the Armor vessel would not be that significantly larger than a regular lipstick that it would feel ergonomic. But there were two things that that really drove this space of wanting to create something like this that was sculptural. I wanted to celebrate the woman. I wanted to celebrate the femininity and the strength of the woman, and when I started this design, I had a super bullet type of a motif, but at the same time, I had sort of a ballerina tutu.”