NFT’s continue to take over, and women make sure they are part of the conversation. On July 27, 2021, World of Women, one of the first communities led by women, featured 10,000 artworks, with the goal of “bring bringing visibility to women and more diversity in the NFT space.” The project quickly started garnering notoriety and sparking interest among celebrities, including Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon.

Co-founded by Yam Karkai, World of Women is made of nine people, making a high impact. “We love welcoming people into the NFT space and creating a supportive environment for everyone — from new community members and collectors to emerging artists and NFT enthusiasts,” they informed through their website.

The project seems not to be going anywhere but up, and World of Women is gaining value and popularity. CryptoSlam ranks the community in position 24th with $129.5 million in sales.

Among those buyers is Actress Reese Witherspoon, whose NFT 2021 purchase ended up being her profile picture on her Twitter account.

“In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?” Witherspoon recently tweeted.

©World of Women



World of Women is the NFT space bringing visibility and sparking interest among celebrities

Eva Longoria also followed Reese’s steps and bought a World of Women NFT for her Twitter profile. Other high-profile celebrities praising World of Women include Shonda Rhimes and Liam Payne. It is expected that more stars and entertainment projects will start to support and feature the digital art community shortly.

“The signing will see World of Women explore opportunities in film, television, music, gaming and consumer products, among other categories, as well as licensing pacts,” Variety informed in a report.