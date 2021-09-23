Shakira launches an NFT collection helping forest conservation, and her foundation

Shakira is launching an NFT collection. The Colombian superstar took social media to share the news and the graphics of La Caldera collection. The non-fungible tokens consist of a set of images from the fantasy world of Caloris, an intergalactic landscape run by a woman.

Shakira’s futuristic NFTs are created by graphic designer Kode Abdo, better known as BossLogic. The art will also have audio recorded by the singer.

“I had so much fun working on my first NFTs with @Bosslogic and trying out this new medium-and wanted to share it with my fans too, ahead of the drop at 3.30 pm PT. Hope you enjoy!” the singer said on Twitter.

“La Caldera collection, a digital art collaboration by Shakira and BossLogic, depicts the fantastical world of Caloris, a place ruled by women in an intergalactic landscape as they grapple with the arrival of both friendly and unfriendly visitors,” the website reads. “Art-directed by both artists in a retro-futuristic style with a nod to the look and feel of vintage posters and graphic novels, the collection features 4 original audio pieces produced by and featuring Shakira to accompany this vibrant adventure where mythological themes are played out in a delightfully colorful post-modern world.”

The value of the items is unknown; however, fans interested in owning Shakira’s tokens can be part of the auction at the MakersPlace. “Each collector of a limited edition will be entered into a raffle to win a one-of-a-kind signed artist proof of their purchased work. Collectors may purchase additional editions to increase their chance of winning the artist proof,” they informed.

As a characteristic, the non-fungible tokens are carbon neutral thanks to the Aerial platform; therefore, the gas emissions will be calculated based on the electrical energy used. This will help forest conservation and environmental preservation. Shakira also informed that part of the proceeds would go to the Pies Descalzos Foundation.