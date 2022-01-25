Palace celebrates Princess Charlene’s birthday with video featuring photos of the Obamas, Prince Harry, more

Princess Charlene of Monaco is 44! The Palais Princier de Monaco celebrated the royal’s birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with a video on Facebook featuring photos of Prince Albert’s wife throughout the years. “Happy Birthday Princess Charlene,” the palace wrote alongside the post.
The birthday tribute included snapshots of the Princess working, as well as family photos of Charlene with her husband and kids (Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella), along with pictures of the royal with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Prince Harry and more.
The Princess Charlene Foundation South Africa also shared the video writing, “Happy birthday, Princess Charlene! [rose emoji] We honour you for how much you always give of yourself to change people‘s lives around the world, your passion and dedication to saving and changing lives is truly an inspiration.❤️ We trust this video of your journey thus far reminds you just how loved and appreciated you are. ✨.”
Charlene reposted the video on her respective account adding “❤️.”
The Princess was grounded in Africa for several months last year after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May 2021. Prince Albert told People magazine in November that his wife, who finally returned home that month, was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.”
Ahead of the holidays, the palace shared an update on the royal’s health revealing that the “convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene continues encouragingly.” “H.S.H. Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner,” the palace said in a statement, adding, “Although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.”