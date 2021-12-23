Prince Albert and twins to visit Princess Charlene ‘during the Christmas holidays’

Princess Charlene of Monaco won’t be home for Christmas. Instead, Prince Albert, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will visit the former Olympic swimmer over the holidays as she continues to recover. The Princely Palace revealed the royals’ plans in a press release about Charlene’s health on Thursday, Dec. 23.

“The convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene continues encouragingly,” the palace stated. While the 43-year-old Princess is “recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner,” the palace noted that “it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.”

©Eric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco



The palace said that the royal mom of two will be visited by her husband and kids during the Christmas holidays

“H.S.H. Princess Charlene will be visited by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and Their Children during the Christmas holidays,” the palace shared. “Once Her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to spending time with the Monegasques.”

Prince Albert confirmed to People magazine last month that his wife was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.” He also said that Charlene—who returned home in November after being grounded in South Africa due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May—“was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally.” Albert added, “She was overwhelmed and couldn‘t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

©Princely Palace



The royals’ 2021 Christmas card features an illustration of the royal family

This year, Charlene and Albert’s Christmas card features an illustration of the royal family. “At the dawn of this New Year we send you our warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022,” a message from the Prince and Princess reads with their signatures signed below.

Charlene shared the festive illustration earlier this week on her personal Instagram. Alongside the sketch of her family, Charlene wrote: “Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love ❤.”