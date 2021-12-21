Princess Charlene shares illustrated Christmas portrait of her family

The Princely Family got the illustrated treatment in a Christmas portrait shared by Princess Charlene. The mom of two took to her personal Instagram on Tuesday to share a festive sketch of herself with her husband Prince Albert and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

“Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love ❤,” Charlene wrote alongside the illustration.

The former Olympic swimmer was depicted wearing a gold gown as she and her family posed next to a Christmas tree. The palace has yet to release the royals’ 2021 Christmas card. Last year’s card featured a glamorous photo of the couple and their children.

Prince Albert confirmed in November that Charlene—who returned to Monaco last month after being grounded in South Africa due to a severe ear, nose, and throat infection that she contracted in May— is receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.” He told People magazine that his wife “was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally,” adding, “She was overwhelmed and couldn‘t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

LL.AA.SS. le Prince Albert II et la Princesse Charlène ainsi que leurs enfants le Prince Héréditaire Jacques et la... Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco - Prince's Palace of Monaco on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Ahead of his twins’ seventh birthday this month, the Prince told People that a visit for Jacques and Gabriella to see their mother prior to the holidays remained a priority for the family. He said, “It’s what we most hope for, but there is no definite date at this time.”