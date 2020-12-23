Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco release family’s glamorous Christmas card

Merry Christmas from the Monegasque royal family. The Prince’s Palace released Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s 2020 holiday card on Wednesday. “Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene along with their children Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year‘s Holiday Season,” the palace wrote.

The glamorous card features a photo of Charlene and Albert posing in the Palace’s Hall of Mirrors with their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The holiday photo was taken in November before Charlene debuted her buzz cut earlier this month. The mom of two looks regal in the portrait wearing an ice blue feather embroidered gown from Ralph and Russo, while Gabriella wore a Baby Dior tulle capelet dress, identified by royal blogger UFO No More, and Jacques sported a suit and bow tie.

The card, signed by Albert and Charlene, includes a message in French, English and Monagasque that reads: “May the spirit of Christmas be with you throughout the New Year/ We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year 2021.”

Prince Albert said it will be a different kind of Christmas for his family

Albert, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, opened up about his family’s Christmas photo in a new interview with People magazine. “It’s a really nice picture with a different kind of Christmas tree and a different tone. It’s kind of white and silvery more than red and green. It’s really beautiful,” he shared.

Grace Kelly’s son revealed that he and his family are “playing it safe” this Christmas due to the ongoing pandemic. “We haven’t made any plans other than to ’stay-cation’ in the area between Monaco and Roc Agel,” Albert said. “We’re playing it safe. It’ll be a different kind of Christmas and we’ll try to make it as nice as possible for the kids, of course.” He added, “We’ll see the rest of the family in small numbers and on Christmas Day they’ll probably come to us, but we won’t be doing a whole big gathering.”