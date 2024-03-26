Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new look

Princess Charlene of Monaco is never afraid to mix things up. Over the past weekend, she appeared at the Bal de la Rose charity ball in Monaco, showing off a stylish new hairstyle that she paired with a glittery and stunning outfit. The occasion was a special one, marking for Charlene’s first appearance at the charity event in a decade.

©GettyImages



Princess Charlene at the Rose Ball

The event was disco themed, allowing for guests to get creative with their looks. Charlene wore a striped and glittery suit designed by Ellie Saab that made her into one of the best dressed guests of the evening. She paired the look with a new hairstyle, having a slightly longer look with a fringe.

Her accessories included dangling earrings and a clutch purse.

Charlene of Monaco has shown off various hairstyle changes over the years, never afraid to switch things up. Last year, she dyed her traditionally blonde hair for brown, a change of look that lasted very little but was memorable.

©GettyImages



Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

How the Princess celebrated her birthday

In January of this year, Princess Charlene celebrated her 49th birthday. She celebrated the occasion with her family, being spotted at the Codamine Market in Monaco with her husband, Prince Albert, and her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Photos shared of the occasion showed Charlene and her family standing in front of a three-tiered white birthday cake decorated with butterflies, flowers, and golden details.