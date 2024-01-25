How Princess Charlene is celebrating her 46th birthday

Princess Charlene of Monaco was surrounded by her husband and kids on her birthday. The royal mom of two turned 46 on Thursday, Jan. 25. The Princess celebrated her special day at the Condamine Market in Monaco with Prince Albert and their nine-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

©Eric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco



Princess Charlene celebrated her 46th birthday on Jan. 25, 2024

Charlene was bundled up in a camel quilted vest over a grey sweater for her visit to the market. Gabriella coordinated with her mother wearing camel and grey shades.

The Princely Palace released a photo of the royal family, taken by Eric Mathon, from the outing. The picture shows Charlene, Albert, Jacques and Gabriella admiring a multi-tiered birthday cake, which was decorated with butterflies and flowers.

According to Visit Monaco, the Condamine Market “is part of Monaco’s heritage” and “represents the authentic heart of the Principality, where Monaco’s population likes to gather.”

The palace also marked the Princess’ birthday on Thursday with a solo photo of Charlene on social media. The image was accompanied by a message that read (translated to English): “Happy Birthday to HSH Princess Charlene.”

Three days before her birthday, Charlene joined her husband and sister-in-law Princess Stephanie at Louis II Stadium for the 2024 Fight Aids Cup, a traditional charity soccer match. The royal sisters-in-law were photographed sharing a sweet hug on the field and kicking soccer balls. The match was also attended by Stephanie’s son Louis Ducruet and her youngest daughter, Camille Gottlieb.