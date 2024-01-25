Louis Ducruet recalls ‘magical moment’ mom Princess Stephanie met her first grandchild

Princess Stephanie of Monaco gained a new title last year: grandmother. The royal’s eldest child and only son Louis Ducruet and his wife Mariewelcomed their daughter Victoire in April of 2023.

©David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images



Marie and Louis’ daughter Victoire is Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild

Recalling how his mother reacted when her first grandchild was born, Louis told Point de Vu (via HELLO!), “It was incredibly emotional. She came to the maternity ward the day after Victoire’s birth, alongside my dad [Daniel Ducruet] and my paternal grandmother, as well as Marie’s mum. It was a magical moment that I’ll never forget.”

Louis shared that his mom “gives a lot of love to her grandchild” and enjoys being on grandma duty watching Victoire. “My mother has a busy daily schedule, but whenever it allows, she asks to look after Victoire,” Louis shared. “When she was born, my mother often asked us: ‘Do you want to go out to the cinema? I can look after the baby.’”

It sounds like Princess Stephanie could have more than one grandchild to look after in the future. Asked if they plan on expanding their family, Marie replied, “We’re not opposed to the idea. Victoire is such an adorable child, she’s making us want another. Two children would be perfect for me.”

Louis added, “We’d like our children not to have a big age gap. We’ll see what the future holds!”