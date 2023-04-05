Princess Stephanie of Monaco welcomes first grandchild

Princess Stephanie of Monaco is a grandmother! The royal’s son Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have welcomed their first child. Stephanie’s brother Prince Albert shared the exciting news on Tuesday at the Auditorium Rainier III, where he presented diplomas during the Monegasque Red Cross graduation ceremony.

“My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl,” Albert said, according to Monaco-Matin.

The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, was reportedly born in Monaco on April 4. Marie and Louis, who tied the knot in 2019, announced that they were expecting their first child together last November.

©Olivier Anrigo/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images



“An adventure is about to begin ♥️,” Grace Kelly’s grandson wrote alongside a photo of himself, Marie and their dog Pancake, who was pictured wearing a bandanna that read: “Soon To Be Big Brother.”

Marie revealed the baby’s gender in December with photos and video from what appeared to be a gender reveal party, which she captioned: “It’s a GIRL !!! 👧🏻🎀💕.”

Louis admitted to Point de Vue back in 2020 that he and his wife were under a bit of pressure to have children. “Right now we’re under a bit of pressure. From our mothers, but also from my grandmother,” he said.

Marie told Point de Vue at the time, “Louis would be delighted if I got pregnant tomorrow, I even think it is his dearest wish. But I have a very busy job and I don’t think I feel quite ready yet.” While Louis was “ready” to have kids, he respected “Marie’s decision to wait a little longer.”