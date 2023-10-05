Sweet new photos of Princess Stephanie’s granddaughter shared on Instagram

Marie Ducruet is celebrating six months with her baby girl! Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a black-and-white photo of herself sporting a burp cloth on her shoulder as she sweetly held her daughter Victoire. Marie and Louis Ducruet’s dog Pancake also made an appearance in the picture.

“My coquinette, 6 months already that you fill me with happiness (even if I’m tired 😅). You’re a little angel fallen from heaven, a baby love, we couldn’t have asked for better ❤️,” Marie captioned the post (translated to English).

“Our life isn’t the same anymore, it’s changed for the better ✨ I can’t wait to watch you grow day by day, even if time goes by too fast - I love you my doll ❤️,” she continued.

Louis also marked six months with his little girl over on his Instagram account. Alongside a picture of himself kissing Victoire’s head, the doting dad wrote: “6 months today since you came into our lives, my little doll of love! I’m the most complete dad in the world and couldn’t ask for a better life by your side! ❤️❤️.”

Both Marie and Louis covered their daughter’s face with a heart sticker in their pictures. The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their first child on April 4, 2023. Victoire﻿ is Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s first grandchild.

Three days after her birth, Marie introduced Victoire on Instagram. The new mom posted a picture of her baby girl’s foot featuring a hospital bracelet with her name, writing: “Our little family has grown with the arrival of our little Victoire ❤️.”