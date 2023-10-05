Sweet new photos of Princess Stephanie’s granddaughter shared on Instagram

Marie Ducruet is celebrating six months with her baby girl! Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a black-and-white photo of herself sporting a burp cloth on her shoulder as she sweetly held her daughter Victoire. Marie and Louis Ducruet’s dog Pancake also made an appearance in the picture.
“My coquinette, 6 months already that you fill me with happiness (even if I’m tired 😅). You’re a little angel fallen from heaven, a baby love, we couldn’t have asked for better ❤️,” Marie captioned the post (translated to English).
“Our life isn’t the same anymore, it’s changed for the better ✨ I can’t wait to watch you grow day by day, even if time goes by too fast - I love you my doll ❤️,” she continued.
Louis also marked six months with his little girl over on his Instagram account. Alongside a picture of himself kissing Victoire’s head, the doting dad wrote: “6 months today since you came into our lives, my little doll of love! I’m the most complete dad in the world and couldn’t ask for a better life by your side! ❤️❤️.”
Both Marie and Louis covered their daughter’s face with a heart sticker in their pictures. The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their first child on April 4, 2023. Victoire is Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s first grandchild.
Three days after her birth, Marie introduced Victoire on Instagram. The new mom posted a picture of her baby girl’s foot featuring a hospital bracelet with her name, writing: “Our little family has grown with the arrival of our little Victoire ❤️.”