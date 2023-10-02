Charlotte Casiraghi teams up with uncle Prince Albert and aunt Princess Charlene

Charlotte Casiraghi recently joined her uncle Prince Albert and aunt Princess Charlene of Monaco for an engagement. The royal couple and their niece attended the inauguration of the new “Saint-Georges” shuttle on Sept. 28. The vessel, which is said to have a top speed of 45 knots, “will strengthen the fleet of the Maritime Police, particularly on sea rescue missions.”

©Eric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco





Prince Albert of Monaco’s 37-year-old niece is patron of the Public Security of Monaco. Charlotte, who is an ambassador for Chanel, looked effortlessly stylish for the outing wearing a white button-down shirt under a black Chanel jacket paired with trousers and two-tone shoes. Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter completed her sophisticated look with a chic bun.

Charlene also opted for pants with a navy blazer and white top for the joint engagement. Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Charlotte posed for photos on board the vessel. Albert was seen in one picture with an arm behind his wife.

Last month, Charlotte and her family joined Albert, Charlene and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the traditional Monaco picnic. The event on Sept. 9 marked a rare public appearance for Charlotte’s sons, Balthazar Rassam, four, and Raphaël Elmaleh, nine. The mom of two’s husband, Dimitri Rassam, was also in attendance. Charlotte shares﻿ Balthazar with Dimitri, whom she married in 2019, and her eldest son Raphaël with her ex, comedian Gad Elmaleh.

©Eric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco





Charlotte has previously told Town & Country that the women in her family, especially her mother Princess Caroline, taught her how to navigate public life with poise. She also said, “The fact that other people can be interested in your life is not necessarily something you should be proud of or be overwhelmed by, because in the end the most important thing is what you build personally and for other people around you.”

Charlotte added, “You can’t give too much importance to what other people think about you. Meaning that if I go into a restaurant and there are people that are staring at me, somehow I just don’t see it. Not because I’m not aware. It’s just that it’s something that I’ve decided to not really give importance to. Otherwise you’re suffocating.”