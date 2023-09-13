Charlotte Casiraghi’s kids make rare public appearance in Monaco

Charlotte Casiraghi stepped out with her family over the weekend. Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter attended the traditional Monaco picnic on Saturday, Sept. 9, with her husband Dimitri Rassam and her two sons, Balthazar Rassam, four, and Raphaël Elmaleh, nine.

©PLS Pool/Getty Images



Charlotte Casiraghi and her kids attended the traditional Monaco picnic on Sept. 9

Charlotte shares her eldest child, Raphaël, with her ex, comedian Gad Elmaleh, and Balthazar with her husband Dimitri, whom she married in 2019.

The mom of two has previously opened up about the biggest challenges of motherhood. “It’s very hard to sum up,” she’s told Town & Country. “I think every day has hard and amazing moments.”

Charlotte added, “Every day you go through moments when you worry for your children or when they exhaust you, and then you go through moments when you share so much with them and you don’t even question the fact that they’re the most important thing in your life.”

©Getty Images



Charlotte’s family joined Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at the event in Monaco

The Chanel ambassador’s sons looked sharp for the outing on Sept. 9 sporting button-down shirts and trousers. Raphaël completed his look with a navy jacket.

Charlotte and her family joined her uncle Prince Albert and aunt Princess Charlene at the picnic. Albert and Charlene’s eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, were also in attendance. The event is organized annually by the City Hall of Monaco.