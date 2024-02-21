Did Charlotte Casiraghi’s son Raphaël become an uncle?

Charlotte Casiraghi’s ex Gad Elmaleh is a grandfather! Johanna Marques, who according to HELLO! has been dating the comedian’s son Noé Elmaleh since 2019, took to her Instagram on Feb. 20 to share a video of herself pulling her daughter through the snow.

“Ma fille, ma princesse, ma Ely ❤️,” she captioned the post, which translates to: “My daughter, my princess, my Ely.” Johanna also added the hashtags “#mother #baby #daughter.”

Gad Elmaleh’s son Noé reportedly welcomed his baby girl in June of 2023

Fellow Instagram users commented on the post, extending their congratulations. Voici reported in January that Noé welcomed his daughter Ely last June. A source told the outlet that Gad is “gaga” for his granddaughter and has﻿ reportedly been “over the moon since becoming a grandfather.”

Gad shares his eldest son Noé with French actress Anne Brochet. The stand-up comedian is also a father to son Raphaël, whom he shares with Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi. Raphaël was born in December of 2013.

PEOPLE confirmed in 2015 that Charlotte and Gad had split. “It’s sad,” a source close to the couple told the magazine at the time. “Mostly, this is a couple that drifted apart over their careers.

Charlotte Casiraghi shares her eldest son Raphaël with Gad

Gad spoke about his split from Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece in 2016 during an interview with WWD. Asked if Charlotte was in New York with him, he replied, “No, they’re in Europe. I go there a lot to see my family. I go to see my child. Me and Charlotte are not together any more but I go to see my baby. He also comes to see me. We stay close. We are a family.”