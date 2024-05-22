Charlotte Casiraghi hits the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival

Charlotte Casiraghi made her glamorous return to the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Grace Kelly’s eldest granddaughter arrived for the premiere of Marcello Mio wearing a white gown featuring a slit from Chanel’s Spring 2020 Couture Collection.

©Getty Images



Charlotte Casiraghi hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on May 21, 2024

Princess Caroline’s 37-year-old daughter accessorized her red carpet look with Eternal N°5 earrings from the French fashion house and a flag bag, while styling her brunette tresses down. Charlotte has been an ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel since 2021.

©Getty Images



The mom of two is an ambassador for Chanel

Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival. Charlotte has hit the red carpet in Cannes over the years. Last year, she made appearances with her husband Dimitri Rassam and her sister-in-law Beatrice Borromeo.

This past January, Voici reported that Charlotte and the film producer were separating. According to the outlet, the pair “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation.

©Getty Images



Charlotte attended the premiere of ‘Marcello Mio’ in Cannes

A source told Voici that “Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her.”

Charlotte and Dimitri wed in 2019 and share a son named Balthazar. Charlotte is also a mom to son Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with her ex Gad Elmaleh.