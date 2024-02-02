Are Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam separating?

Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam are separating, according to Voici. Per PEOPLE, rumors of the pair’s split began circulating last week in the press.

Voici reported that they “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation. A source told the outlet, “Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her.”

©Getty Images



Charlotte and Dimitri (pictured on Oct. 14, 2023) tied the knot in 2019

Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece, 37, married the film producer in June of 2019. Less than a year before they tied the knot, Charlotte and Dimitri welcomed their first child together, ﻿son Balthazar. The Chanel ambassador and spokesperson is also a mom to 10-year-old son Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with her ex, Gad Elmaleh.

Discussing motherhood in an interview for the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Town & Country, Charlotte said, “Every day you go through moments when you worry for your children or when they exhaust you, and then you go through moments when you share so much with them and you don’t even question the fact that they’re the most important thing in your life.”

Charlotte and her sons joined members of the Monegasque royal family on Monaco’s National Day last November. While Dimitri was missing from the celebration, he and Grace Kelly’s granddaughter stepped out together in October for the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner at the Monte Carlo Opera Garnier, and in September, they, along with Balthazar and Raphaël, attended the traditional Monaco picnic with Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Charlotte was out in Paris last week. The mom of two looked chic in blue jeans and a black-and-white coat at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 23. She was pictured smiling in the front row alongside actress Lucy Boynton.