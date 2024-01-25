Did Princess Alexandra borrow mom Princess Caroline’s vintage dress in Paris?

Princess Alexandra of Hanover stepped out in Paris this week in a familiar dress. Eagled-eye royal fan page, the Royal Fashion Police, noticed that the 24-year-old royal was seemingly wearing a vintage Chanel Couture dress, which was ﻿worn by her mother, Princess Caroline, in the ‘90s.

©Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images



Princess Caroline pictured in 1990

Like her mom, Alexandra styled the Chanel dress with sheer black tights. She completed her look with a black Chanel bag and mule heels. The Princess, whom Princess Caroline shares with her husband Prince Ernst-August of Hanover, wore the chic black and white number on Tuesday to the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show﻿ held at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

Alexandra’s older half-sister, Charlotte Casiraghi, was also in attendance. Princess Caroline’s 37-year-old daughter was pictured sitting in the front row beside actress Lucy Boynton. Charlotte, who is a Chanel ambassador and spokesperson, looked effortlessly stylish wearing a black and white coat teamed with blue jeans, Mary Jane heels and a black quilted Chanel bag to the show on Jan. 23.

©Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images



Princess Alexandra of Hanover photographed out in Paris on Jan. 23, 2024

The Chanel Haute Couture show marked Alexandra’s second fashion show appearance this week. The Princess kicked off the week with the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Monday wearing a long-sleeve orange dress featuring keyholes. Charlotte and Alexandra’s sister-in-law Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Pierre Casiraghi, was also out on Monday at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show.