Dimitri Rassam steps out in Cannes ahead of Charlotte Casiraghi’s red carpet appearance

Dimitri Rassam was out in Cannes before and after Charlotte Casiraghi’s appearance at the 77th film festival. The film producer attended the festival’s opening ceremony official gala dinner on May 14 and the premiere of Diamant Brut on May 15.

Dimitri and his mom attended the ‘Megalopolis’ premiere on May 16, 2024

Dimitri was joined by his mother, actress Carole Bouquet, at the Megalopolis premiere on May 16, and was on the red carpet again on May 19 for the premiere of Limonov: The Ballad. “On a personal note I’m proud to have a movie in competition at the Festival for the first time and happy it happened because I was fortunate to join my dear friends @lorenzogangarossa and Mario Gianani over 6 years ago in this extraordinary cinematographic adventure,” he wrote of Limonov: The Ballad on Instagram last month.

“Rarely did I experience such an intense and turbulent production process but I must say if the temperaments are revealed when challenged I am grateful I got to know that way our fellow producer @ilyastewart true colors (and at the risk of being corny made a new friend in the process),” Dimitri continued. “But enough with the sappy feelings, Cannes baby !!!”

Charlotte stunned at the film festival on May 21, 2024

Charlotte, who married Dimitri in 2019, made a glamorous appearance at the film festival on May 21. Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece hit the red carpet at the premiere of Marcello Mio wearing a white gown from Chanel’s Spring 2020 Couture Collection. The day after Charlotte’s appearance, ﻿Dimitri returned to the red carpet on May 22 for the premiere of Le Comte de Monte-Cristo.

The film producer attended the premiere of ‘Le Comte de Monte-Cristo’ on May 22

Back in January, Voici reported that Charlotte and Dimitri were separating. T﻿hey “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation, according to the outlet. A source told Voici that “Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her.”