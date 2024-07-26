Prince and Princess bring kids to the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene joined by twins at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
JULY 26, 2024 4:39 PM EDT

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco accompanied their parents to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. Ahead of the event, the nine-year-old twins were spotted in Paris with their mom Princess Charlene, dad Prince Albert and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sergey Bubka.

While his father wore a red jacket for the occasion, Jacques sported a sharp navy jacket and blue tie. Charlene looked effortlessly stylish for the ceremony wearing a jumpsuit, said to be by French fashion house Louis Vuitton, per The Royal Couturier

The mom of two and her husband kept dry during the ceremony on Friday wearing ponchos. Charlene was seen laughing in the rain beside her husband. 

Last month, the royal couple carried the Olympic torch during its stop in Monaco. The Prince and Princess are both former Olympic athletes. In 2000, Charlene's swim team came in fifth at the Sydney Olympics. The swimmer, who was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Africa, stopped competing in 2007 after qualifying for the Beijing Olympics.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert has participated in five Olympic Games as a member of the national bobsleigh team. He has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1985 and is president of the Monegasque Olympic Committee. On the eve of the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, Albert and Charlene joined other royals at a dinner held at the Louvre.

