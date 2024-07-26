Queen Letizia, Queen Mary and more royals bring the glamour to Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics: Photos

Royals from around Europe have converged in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. On the eve of the opening ceremony, Spain's Queen Letizia, Denmark's Queen Mary, Princess Charlene of Monaco and more attended a dinner at the Louvre in the French capital. Scroll to see which royals were in attendance...
Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark
Queen Mary of Denmark looked radiant in a red jumpsuit on the eve of the 2024 Olympics. Her Majesty and King Frederik attended a dinner at the Louvre, where they were received by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and his wife, Claudia Bach. The Danish royal couple first met in Mary's native Australia during the 2000 Olympics.
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg also attended the dinner with his wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. The Grand Duke has been a member of the IOC since 1998. He is also a member of the Olympic Solidarity Commission.
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain
Queen Letizia stunned at the dinner on July 25 wearing a design reportedly from the French fashion house Dior. Her husband King Felipe is described as a "keen sportsman." His Majesty was a member of the Spanish Olympic Sailing team in the Soling class during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who was a member of the IOC from 1998 to 2013 and has been an honorary member since 2013, flew solo at the dinner. His Majesty's wife, Queen Maxima, did not accompany him. According to the Mail Online, the King joked that he is "too Dutch" after arriving at the Louvre early for the event.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne (pictured at the British Embassy in Paris on July 24) is said to have attended the dinner at the Louvre on Thursday. The Princess Royal is president of the British Olympic Association and has been an IOC member since 1988. In 1976, King Charles' sister became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco, both former Olympic athletes, stepped out for the dinner on the eve of the 2024 Olympics. The Princess looked très chic in a black outfit from Alexander McQueen, according to UFO No More. Prince Albert has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1985.