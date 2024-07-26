Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia, Queen Mary, more royals bring the glamour to Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics: Photos
Royals in Paris for the 2024 Olympics© Arturo Holmes

Queen Letizia, Queen Mary and more royals bring the glamour to Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics: Photos

Several royals have traveled to the City of Light 

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
JULY 26, 2024 1:33 PM EDT

Royals from around Europe have converged in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. On the eve of the opening ceremony, Spain's Queen Letizia, Denmark's Queen Mary, Princess Charlene of Monaco and more attended a dinner at the Louvre in the French capital. Scroll to see which royals were in attendance...

Queen Mary of Denmark looked radiant in a red jumpsuit on the eve of the 2024 Olympics. Her Majesty and King Frederik attended a dinner at the Louvre, where they were received by International Olympic Committee (IOC President) Thomas Bach and his wife Claudia Bach.© ARTURO HOLMES,ARTURO HOLMES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark

Queen Mary of Denmark looked radiant in a red jumpsuit on the eve of the 2024 Olympics. Her Majesty and King Frederik attended a dinner at the Louvre, where they were received by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and his wife, Claudia Bach. The Danish royal couple first met in Mary's native Australia during the 2000 Olympics.

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium © Arturo Holmes,Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Mathilde of Belgium exuded elegance in a white ensemble at the dinner on July 25. Her and husband King Philippe's trip to Paris came just a few days after their daughter Princess Elisabeth's graduation from Lincoln College, University of Oxford.
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg© Arturo Holmes

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg also attended the dinner with his wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. The Grand Duke has been a member of the IOC since 1998. He is also a member of the Olympic Solidarity Commission.




Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in a design reportedly from the French fashion house Dior. Her husband King Felipe competed in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.© LUDOVIC MARIN,Queen Letizia,King Felipe

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain

Queen Letizia stunned at the dinner on July 25 wearing a design reportedly from the French fashion house Dior. Her husband King Felipe is described as a "keen sportsman." His Majesty was a member of the Spanish Olympic Sailing team in the Soling class during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands© ARTURO HOLMES

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who was a member of the IOC from 1998 to 2013 and has been an honorary member since 2013, flew solo at the dinner. His Majesty's wife, Queen Maxima, did not accompany him. According to the Mail Online, the King joked that he is "too Dutch" after arriving at the Louvre early for the event. 


Princess Anne© ALEX PANTLING

Princess Anne

Princess Anne (pictured at the British Embassy in Paris on July 24) is said to have attended the dinner at the Louvre on Thursday. The Princess Royal is president of the British Olympic Association and has been an IOC member since 1988. In 1976, King Charles' sister became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics.  

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco© Arturo Holmes

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco, both former Olympic athletes, stepped out for the dinner on the eve of the 2024 Olympics. The Princess looked très chic in a black outfit from Alexander McQueen, according to UFO No More. Prince Albert has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1985.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS