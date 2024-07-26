Céline Dion's triumphant return at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

The Paris Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an opening ceremony that captivated the world. Amidst the grandeur and anticipation, Céline Dion's remarkable return to the stage stole the spotlight. The legendary singer, who had announced her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022, made a powerful comeback, enchanting the audience with her performance.

Dion, 56, took the stage at the base of the iconic Eiffel Tower, delivering a heartfelt rendition of Edith Piaf's "L'Hymne à l'amour." Dressed in a stunning Dior gown adorned with thousands of pearls and intricate embroidered fringing, Dion's appearance was as mesmerizing as her voice. Following the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, her performance marked her first since revealing her health struggles and canceling her tour dates.

© Getty Images This handout, released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services, shows a view of singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)

The Grammy winner's performance was poignant not only because of her vocal skills but also because of the resilience she displayed. Stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological condition, had sidelined her from performing, yet Dion vowed to return to the stage. Speaking to the "Today" show in June, she declared, "I'm going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl, even if I have to talk with my hands. I will."

Her dedication and passion were palpable as she sang, proving that her voice remains powerful. "My voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to or because I need to, it's because I want to. And I miss it," she added in her interview.

© Getty Images This handout, released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services, shows a view of singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France.

The opening ceremony was a star-studded event with a surprising appearance from Lady Gaga. As the Olympic Games continue, Dion's return to the stage is an inspiring reminder of resilience and the enduring power of music.

A Night to Remember

As the world enjoys the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 26, the presence of musical legends like Céline Dion and Lady Gaga adds to the excitement. The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics was a spectacle like no other, taking place on July 26 along the iconic Seine River. However, the excitement began even before this grand event, as some sporting events, including soccer and rugby, will kick off earlier due to the length of the schedule.

Broadcasting and Streaming

Viewers can tune into NBC, Telemundo, and USA Network to catch all the action. For those who prefer streaming, the games will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the excitement.