Meet Rebeca Andrade: The Latina gymnast is Simone Biles' biggest competitor

Rebeca Rodrigues de Andrade, born May 8, 1999, in Guarulhos, Brazil, has become formidable in artistic gymnastics. With a career marked by perseverance, resilience, and extraordinary talent, Andrade has made history for Brazil and emerged as one of the fiercest competitors to the iconic Simone Biles.

A Trailblazer for Brazil

Andrade's journey to the pinnacle of gymnastics began early. She showcased her potential as a junior by winning the 2012 Junior Pan American Championship in the all-around, vault, and floor exercise. She continued her dominance at the 2014 Junior Pan American Championships, clinching titles on the vault, uneven bars, and balance beam.

Transitioning to senior competitions, Andrade's path was marred by injuries. Despite three ACL tears—one in 2015, another in 2017, and a third in 2019—she made a remarkable comeback each time. Her tenacity paid off when she represented Brazil at the 2016 Summer Olympics, placing eleventh in the all-around final. Her resilience culminated in a historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she became the first Brazilian female gymnast to medal at the Games, securing a gold medal in the vault and a silver medal in the all-around.

Achievements and Accolades

Andrade's list of accomplishments is extensive and impressive. She is the 2021 and 2023 World Champion on the vault and the 2022 World all-around champion. At the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, she added a silver medal in the all-around and bronze medals on the balance beam and floor exercise. Her consistency and versatility have earned her a place among the elite, making her one of only 11 female gymnasts in history to have medaled in every event at the World Championships.

In addition to her successes, Andrade has contributed significantly to Brazil's team achievements. She was part of the silver-medal-winning team at the 2023 World Championships and the gold-medal-winning team at the 2021 Pan American Championships.

A Rivalry for the Ages

Andrade's rivalry with Simone Biles is one of the most anticipated narratives in gymnastics. While Biles has long been the face of the sport, Andrade's rise adds a compelling layer of competition. Andrade's exceptional vault skills and innovative routines, such as the whip + Chuso and the front full to full-in, have set new benchmarks.

One of Andrade's most remarkable feats is the double layout with a full twist, also known as the Double Layout 1/1 or Chusovitina. This move, named after the legendary Oksana Chusovitina, is rare due to its difficulty. Andrade's ability to execute this skill flawlessly, combined with her innovative combinations, has made her a formidable contender.

Eyes on Paris 2024

As the gymnastics world looks ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Andrade's performance in podium training at the Bercy Arena on July 25 has only heightened the anticipation. Her new floor routine, featuring a whip + Chuso, front full to full-in, and the challenging double layout 1/1, indicates that she is ready to challenge Biles not just on the vault but also on the floor exercise.

Rebeca Andrade's journey from a young gymnast in Brazil to a world champion shows her determination and skill. As she continues pushing the sport's boundaries, her rivalry with Simone Biles promises to deliver some of the most thrilling moments in gymnastics history. The stage is set for an epic showdown in Paris, where Andrade's prowess will undoubtedly keep Biles on high alert.

Both athletes are looking forward to naming skills after them during Paris 2024. May the best win! ​​​​