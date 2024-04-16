Telemundo’s Paris 2024 Programming: How the platform is making history with their Olympic coverage

As the Olympic Games Paris 2024 approach, Telemundo stands ready to mark a significant milestone in its history - two decades of delivering exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the Olympics in the United States. With a genuine dedication to celebrating Hispanic athletes and narratives, Telemundo gears up to present the most expansive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media history, promising an unparalleled viewing experience for its audience.

Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President of Sports at Telemundo, expressed the network’s commitment to delivering exceptional coverage, stating, “Our presentation of the Paris Olympics will be exceptional and bigger than ever before.” This commitment translates into extended hours of coverage, a broader range of events, and increased content across all Telemundo platforms. With a focus on showcasing the stories of Hispanic athletes and capturing the most compelling moments of Paris 2024, Telemundo aims to resonate deeply with its viewers.

The coverage starts with the Men’s Soccer Competition two days before the Opening Ceremony, airing live on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET on July 24. Telemundo and Universo will present over 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of the Summer Games. With up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days and a dedicated two-hour recap show every weekday, Telemundo aims to immerse its audience in the Olympic experience like never before.

Peacock, the streaming platform, will complement Telemundo’s coverage by livestreaming all programming, offering extensive Spanish-language content and exclusive short-form material curated for Hispanic audiences. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, providing the most comprehensive Spanish-language streaming experience for the Olympics in U.S. media history.

A highlight of Telemundo’s coverage is the live broadcast of the Opening Ceremony on July 26. This event captures its grandeur as it unfolds along the River Seine in Paris. With a backdrop set to showcase the excitement along the banks of The Seine, Telemundo promises a captivating viewing experience.

This general view shows the Olympic rings on display in front of The City Hall in Paris on March 13, 2023, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

In addition to Team USA, Telemundo will spotlight Hispanic athletes from around the world. Special programs like “Paris 2024: En Busca del Sueño Olímpico” will explore the stories of inspiring Latino athletes, exploring their origins, motivations, and the drive that propels them towards their Olympic dreams.

Telemundo’s coverage will extend beyond soccer to include various sports relevant to the Latino audience, such as boxing, basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball. This year, the network expands its offering to include gold medal events from swimming, athletics, gymnastics, and diving, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the most exciting Olympic competitions.

Complementing its television coverage, Telemundo’s digital and social media platforms will provide fans with engaging Spanish-language content, highlighting Hispanic countries, athletes, and the most relevant Olympic moments. Viewers can access Telemundo and Universo’s coverage through the Telemundo app, Telemundo.com, and NBC.com, ensuring accessibility across various platforms.

As the countdown to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 begins, Telemundo’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, authentic, and engaging coverage reaffirms its position as the premier destination for Spanish-language Olympic coverage in the United States.