Coco Gauff’s throwback shows her 8-year-old self watching Venus Williams compete

Tennis prodigy Coco Gauff, whose meteoric rise in the sport has been nothing short of remarkable, is going viral on social media after a fan unearthed a heartwarming clip of an 8-year-old Gauff sitting courtside in Arthur Ashe Stadium watching Venus Williams competing against Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The now-WTA world No. 3 athlete reflected on the proximity of her childhood dreams to her present reality. “If this isn’t proof that your dreams are closer than you think, then idk [I don’t know] what is,” Gauff wrote on X while reposting the serendipitous discovery.

if this isn’t proof that your dreams are closer than you think then idk what is pic.twitter.com/EwVxVhM7jy — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 11, 2024

Following her victory at the 2023 US Open, Gauff has become a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes globally. Her story has touched people beyond the world of tennis. During interviews and press conferences, she has openly discussed the progression of her dreams and the obstacles she has encountered during her journey.

Addressing her younger self, immortalized in those nostalgic images, Gauff said: “That little girl, she had the dream, but I don’t know if she fully believed it,” Gauff quipped. “As a kid, you have so many dreams. You know, as you get older, sometimes it can fiddle away. I would tell her don’t lose that dream.”

©Coco Gauff





Adding, “Honestly, I felt like I lost a little bit of the dream as this journey has gone. I would tell her don’t lose the dream. Keep having fun. I would just tell her just keep working hard and keep believing in that dream and don’t let the doubters diminish that.”

In January, Gauff to social media to share an inspiring message with her fans and followers. In a self-reflective post, the 19-year-old athlete reminded herself and her fans that she is still evolving and that it’s time to get back to work and become stronger.

“Reminding myself that I’m still evolving. time to get back to work and come back stronger. thank you @australianopen for the memories this year and thank you everyone for their support💙💛🤍,” she wrote, reminding herself that even the most accomplished athletes are never done improving and that there is always room for growth and development.