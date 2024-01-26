Coco Gauff shares inspiring self-reflective post about how she’s not done improving

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff recently took to social media to share an inspiring message with her fans and followers. In a self-reflective post, the 19-year-old athlete reminded herself and her fans that she is still evolving and that it’s time to get back to work and become stronger.

Gauff, who has been making waves in the tennis world since her debut in 2018, had an impressive 2023 season, with several notable victories and a ranking of 3 worldwide. Despite her success, Gauff is not one to rest on her laurels. In her post, she thanked her fans for their support and her opponents for the memories but clarified that she is already focused on the work ahead.

“Reminding myself that I’m still evolving. time to get back to work and come back stronger. thank you @australianopen for the memories this year and thank you everyone for their support💙💛🤍,” she wrote, reminding herself that even the most accomplished athletes are never done improving and that there is always room for growth and development.

Gauff’s message is also powerful for her fans, particularly young girls who may look up to her as a role model. It’s a reminder that success is not just about talent or natural ability but also about hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to improvement.

Coco’s 2024 season

Coco Gauff secured a Grand Slam victory at the US Open in the fall of 2023. Now that a new season just kicked off, the athlete has prepared herself physically and mentally with the help of Andrew Roddick, a former professional tennis player and winner of the 2003 US Open.

While Coco has a powerful arm — the US Open recorded a 128 mph rocket off her racquet in 2022 — she is working to get stronger and faster. “There is nothing physically that stops me from bombing a serve,” Gauff said, as informed by the Women’s Tennis Association. “I feel like now I did a lot better of going bigger and just trusting my serve. In the past, I would just feel like I needed to get the serve in because I could rely on getting balls back and everything.”

Gauff has maintained a perfect record of 6-0 in 2024, including successfully defending her title in Auckland two weeks ago. She achieved this feat by making minor technical adjustments and adopting a more aggressive approach while serving.

“I think mentally when I have the aggressive serving mindset, that’s when I play my best tennis,” Gauff said. “It’s not so much why my serve doesn’t come off hard. It’s more so why am I not going for it more. I think I’m trying to go for it more. Hopefully, I can continue to have that aggressive mindset. I think I play my best tennis when I do.”