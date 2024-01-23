Coco Gauff could have been a professional basketball player

Coco Gauff could have been a different type of athlete. Gauff is currently playing in the Australian Open, the first major tennis tournament of the year, where she discussed some of her experiences with various sports. At a post-match press conference, Gauff opened up about her possible career as a basketball player.

Gauff revealed that she was involved with various sports over her life, including basketball and track. "I did do track and basketball. I really love track. I think I would have been a good 400 runner," she said. "I've actually never really timed myself like just a straight, like, sprint. The only times I'm on the track is for cardio, and we're doing a lot of them."

Gauff also opened up about her training on the off-season, whihc includes practicing various sports. "In this off-season we always try to include cross-training. I did some swimming, some running. I wanted to do boxing, but the timing would never work out with the instructor. I did do boxing before, last preseason. Not the last one but the one before," she said.

She revealed that practicing various sports is fun for her, and is grateful for the fact that her parents allowed her to do her own thing, even from a young age. “My parents always never wanted me to specify in a sport, which is why when I was 13, I knew that I was going to play tennis, but they still put me in basketball and track. I ended up missing my All-Star game because I had to play the junior US Open. I made the finals of that tournament," Gauff said.

Gauff’s performance at the Australian Open

Gauff is currently the second favorite to win the Australian Open. She’s trailing Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked as the number 2 player in the world. Gauff and Sabalenka are scheduled to meet at the semi-finals within the coming days, an exciting match for fans of the sport.

