Coco Gauff kicks off the 2024 tennis season with a major win

Coco Gauff has a four-year tennis career but already secured a Grand Slam victory at the US Open in the fall of 2023. Now that a new season just kicked off, the athlete has prepared herself physically and mentally with the help of Andrew Roddick, a former professional tennis player and winner of the 2003 US Open.
While Coco has a powerful arm — the US Open recorded a 128 mph rocket off her racquet in 2022 — she is working to get stronger and faster.
“There is nothing physically that stops me from bombing a serve,” Gauff said, as informed by the Women’s Tennis Association. “I feel like now I did a lot better of going bigger and just trusting my serve. In the past, I would just feel like I needed to get the serve in because I could rely on getting balls back and everything.”
Coco Gauff welcomed 2024 in the most exciting way possible: ‘Is that allowed in your contract?’
Naomi Osaka’s comeback has been a ‘personal win’ for her
Naomi Osaka looks strong at practice ahead of her return to tennis at the Australian Open
During the offseason, Gauff traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, to spend time with Roddick as he helped her to improve. “I think I just need to continue to trust it and trust all the work that I did in the offseason,” Gauff said. “He’s probably one of the best servers in history, and especially on the American side. I don’t think I could have gotten anybody else better to kind of help me with that.”
Coco Gauff worked with @andyroddick on her serve in the off-season.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2024
The results of that are on display now 🎯@cocogauff • #AusOpen • #AO2024@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennispic.twitter.com/WYgWyEG1qk
Gauff has maintained a perfect record of 6-0 in 2024, including successfully defending her title in Auckland two weeks ago. She achieved this feat by making minor technical adjustments and adopting a more aggressive approach while serving.
“I think mentally when I have the aggressive serving mindset, that’s when I play my best tennis,” Gauff said. “It’s not so much why my serve doesn’t come off hard. It’s more so why am I not going for it more. I think I’m trying to go for it more. Hopefully, I can continue to have that aggressive mindset. I think I play my best tennis when I do.”
Gauff began her Australian Open journey with a convincing 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova from Slovakia in the first round. Despite a sluggish start to her serve, Gauff managed to win the last eight games of the match, wrapping up a tidy victory in just one hour. This is her first major championship since winning a Grand Slam title, as informed by the Women’s Tennis Association.
“I think I did well returning, and then I found my serve towards the end,” Gauff said after her win. “She’s a tough player to play, but I’m happy with how I was able to manage my emotions today.”
Gauff will play Caroline Dolehide in the second round after Dolehide’s 6-2, 6-4 win over Leoelia Jeanjean of France.