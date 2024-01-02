Coco Gauff welcomed 2024 in the most exciting way possible: ‘Is that allowed in your contract?’

Coco Gauff is already making the most out of 2024. The fan-favorite athlete celebrated the new year by jumping from New Zealand’s highest building with nothing but a wire, standing 692ft above Auckland and taking in the incredible views.

The tennis star was all smiles accompanied by her family, plummeting 192 meters off the Sky Tower. Coco decided to document the exciting moment on social media, sharing some photos and clips of her family, including her siblings Codey Gauff, Candi Gauff, and Cameron Gauff.

The unforgettable experience is described as “Base Jumping by wire,” by the official SkyCity website. “The sensation is different to a Bungy. You’ll fall very fast at speeds of up to 85kph (52mph) for around 11 seconds before coming to a smooth landing at the base of the Sky Tower.”

The four siblings posed for a photo before jumping off the tower, wearing their orange ensembles and smiling for the camera. “Jumping into the new year,” Coco wrote on Instagram, with many of her fans praising her for starting the new year with an unforgettable experience, while others were worried about her wellbeing.

“Management team having multiple heart attacks,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Jumping into 2k24 fearless, I think I smell what she’s cooking for the year.” Other online users asked if she was allowed to do that type of activity, “Is that allowed in your contract because in the NBA they are not allowed to participate in activities like this during the season.”

Coco shared photos of her siblings in the air and a final clip of the fireworks at night while celebrating 2024 on New Year’s Eve.